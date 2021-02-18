Corona data: 4.05% of adults have had first jab

On Wednesday 137 patients were hospitalised. 120 were discharged.

1,625 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 315 are in intensive care. 167 are on a ventilator.

In the week to 15 February on average 40 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 8% on the week.

In all 21,793 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 15 February, 1,792 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is 18% down on the week.

On average 41,900 tests are carried out each day in the week to 14 February. The figure is down 16% on the week.

5.1% of tests came back positive, a relatively stable figure.

So far 743,882 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

By 16 February 373,160 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. That’s 4.05% of the adult population. 214,311 people have had their second jab. That’s 2.33 % of the adult population.