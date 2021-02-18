Discover when your vaccination centre is setting its first jabs

Many centres open with a delay due to uncertainty about the supply of vaccines and the availability of the necessary software programmes. The federal tool Docir registers all information from the centres but also issues the invites.

Meanwhile in most places the computer system is now operating properly and vaccines have been delivered.

By Friday some twenty Flemish vaccination centres will open to give first line care workers: GPs and ambulant nurses the jab. All centres should be running by 25 February.

Click on your centre below to discover when it opens and the inhabitants of which municipalities will be expected here. ‘Februari’ is Dutch for February.