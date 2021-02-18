Vaccination drive in new phase
The Flemish vaccination campaign has entered a new phase. Now that nearly everybody in a care home for the elderly has been offered a jab adult residents at care homes for people with disabilities are being offered the corona vaccine. Some 15,000 people are affected as well as the 25,000 care workers working in care homes for people with disabilities.
Here we see the start of the vaccination drive at De Kerselaar, a care home for adults with mental disabilities, in Overijse (Flemish Brabant).