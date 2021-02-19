A late penalty gives Rangers victory at Antwerp, Club Brugge draw in Kiev

The many thousands of viewers that were watching Thursday evening’s game between the Belgian Cup winners Royal Antwerp FC and Rangers were treated to something of a spectacle. No fewer than 7 goals and a penalty right at the end of the game that saw Rangers return to Glasgow with the first leg of the tie in the pocket. The Scots must now be odds on favourites for a place in the last 16. However, in football you never know.

Rangers’ opened the scoring on 38 minutes through Aribo. However, an Avenatti goal on 45 minutes and a Refaelov penalty in the 8th (!) minute of first half stoppage time made for a half time score of 2-1 in Antwerp’s favour. There was more to come in the second half with Barisic scoring the first of two goals from the penalty spot. Rangers went 2-3 up on 83 minutes through Kent. Seck put Antwerp level on 88 minutes but was sent off for his second bookable office of the evening seconds later after he handled the ball inside the box. Barisic equalised from the resulting penalty, to make for a full-time score of 3-4 in Rangers’ favour.