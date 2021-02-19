Elise Mertens victorious in doubles final

The Belgian-Belarusian double’s pair proved to be too strong for the third-seeded Czechs. The brushed them aside, comfortably winning both sets bey 6-2 and 6-3 respectively. They sealed the match at the Rod Laver Arena on their fourth championship point.

Speaking after the match Elise Mertens told journalists “It's been a tough couple of weeks so thank you to everyone involved. Glad to have fans back," said Mertens.

The Australian open was their second Grand Slam success as a team. In 2019 they were victorious in the women’s final at the US Open. Both players bounced back from fourth-round defeats in singles at Melbourne Park.

Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka made their debut together at the 2019 Australian Open and have since become one the tour's top double’s teams.