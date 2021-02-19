Ethias Arena opens as vaccination centre
The Ethias Arena in the Limburg city of Hasselt was among 20 vaccination centres around Flanders that opened their doors for the first time on Friday morning. The centre is ready to, deliveries of vaccinations permitting, start mass vaccination from Monday. The work to get the events hall ready to function as the coronavirus vaccination centre for the city of Hasselt and several neighbouring municipalities was done by the organisers of the Pukkelpop festival.