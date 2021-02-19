Slight rise in the percentage of positive tests, other figures continue to fall

On Thursday 18 February 142 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 162 patients were discharged. There are currently 1,589 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the country’s hospitals. Of these 313 are on intensive care wards and 175 are on ventilators.

During the week from 10 to 16 February an average of 39 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 8% down on the previous week. Up until now 21,821 people have died here after having contracted the virus.

During the week from 10 to 16 February 1,813 people tested positive for coronavirus. This is down 12% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. However, there was also a significant fall in the number of coronavirus tests carried out. At an average of 41,000 tests/day the average number of people tested between 10 and 16 February was down 17% on the previous week. The percentage of people tested that test positive has increase slightly to 5.2%. Since the start of the pandemic here in March of last year 746,302 people in Belgium have tested positive for COVID-19.

On 17 February (the last day for which figures are available) a total of 377,902 people had received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 4.1% of the adult population. Meanwhile 230,000 people (2.5% of the adult population) have already received their second dose.