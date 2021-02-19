Spring is the air!
Just a week after there was still snow on the ground temperatures this coming weekend are set to top 17°C. With the weather forecast to remain dry it will give us all the chance to spend some time in our gardens or at the local park and enjoy an early taste of spring.
Friday afternoon will bring with it sun interspersed with cloud. On high ground in the Ardennes temperatures should reach 7°C. In Flanders we can expect temperatures to reach 12°C.
On Friday night there will be cloud with temperatures falling no lower than 3°C in the Ardennes and 8°C in the west of the country.
Saturday will be dry and sunny with some high patchy cloud. Temperatures will be very mild reaching 11°C in the Ardennes and 16°C in Flanders.
Sunday will be sunny with a little high cloud. Top temperatures will range between 12°C AND 17°C depending on your location.
On Monday too it will be dry and sunny with some patchy cloud in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach 17°C or even 18°C in some areas.