Spring is the air!

Friday afternoon will bring with it sun interspersed with cloud. On high ground in the Ardennes temperatures should reach 7°C. In Flanders we can expect temperatures to reach 12°C.

On Friday night there will be cloud with temperatures falling no lower than 3°C in the Ardennes and 8°C in the west of the country.

Saturday will be dry and sunny with some high patchy cloud. Temperatures will be very mild reaching 11°C in the Ardennes and 16°C in Flanders.

Sunday will be sunny with a little high cloud. Top temperatures will range between 12°C AND 17°C depending on your location.

On Monday too it will be dry and sunny with some patchy cloud in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach 17°C or even 18°C in some areas.