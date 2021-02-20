21-year-old motorist dies in road accident in West Flanders
A 21-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree in the West Flemish municipality of Zwevegem. The accident happened on Friday evening. The man was attempting to overtake another vehicle when his car veered off the road and crashed into a tree.
The young motorist was from the nearby town of Menen. He was driving along the Stijn Streuvelstraat between Avelgem and Heestert when he tried to overtake a friend that was driving a van. However, a vehicle was travelling in the opposite direction and the 21-year-old was forced to swerve. He lost control of his vehicle and it crashed at speed into a tree at the side of the road.
Such was the impact of the crash that the car broke in two. The front of the car ended up in a ditch, while the back of the vehicle landed several metres away in a field. The young man died at the scene. His friend and the driver of the vehicle travelling in the opposite direction were both treated for shock.