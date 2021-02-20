Asylum centre in Sint-Truiden in preventative lockdown after 16 residents test positive for coronavirus

Ms Candaele told VRT News that "To prevent the further spread of the virus Fedasil is taking additional preventative measures. As a precautionary measure the centre is being put under temporary lockdown. The residents will be tested again on Monday. The residents will be allowed to leave the centre for a maximum of two hours per day for essential journeys”.

The residents that tested positive for COVID-19 have been placed in isolation in a separate building. Those have have had physical contact with them have been placed in quarantine. They will have to remain in their rooms as much as possible. As soon as it learned the test results on Friday the centre informed the Mayor of Sint-Truiden Veerle Heeren (Christian democrat). The centre in the Bevingen area of Sint-Truiden has around 400 residents.

"The children will not be able to attend school after half term. The school will be informed. This is not the first time that a residential centre has been put under preventative lockdown due to coronavirus infections. Thanks to this and other measures the medical situation in this and the 81 other collective reception centres for asylum seekers has remained under control and only a limited number of people within the network have become ill with coronavirus”, Ms Candaele added.

She also said that Fedasil is in constant touch with the public health authorities and external partners.