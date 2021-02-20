The latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium

During the week from 11 to 17 February an average of 119 people with coronavirus were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is down 4% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. On Thursday 18 February 123 patients with coronavirus were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 120 patients were discharged. There are currently 1,606 patients with coronavirus being cared for in Belgian hospitals. 313 of them are on intensive care wards and 160 are on ventilators.

During the week from 11 to 17 February an average of 39 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is 5% down on the previous week. So far, a total of 21,859 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 11 to 17 February an average of 1,886 people tested positive for coronavirus. This is 5% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. However, at 40,000/day the average number of tests carried out was down by 17% on the week from 4 to 10 February. The percentage of people tested that test positive now stands at 5.5%. This is up slightly.

Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in March of last year 749,739 people have tested positive for the virus here.

By Thursday 18 February (the most recent day for which figures are available) 385,311 people in Belgium had already been given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 4.18% of the adult population. 245,518 people had already received a second dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 2.66% of the adult population.