You will know in advance which vaccine you are to be given

The invitation will be sent out by the regional body responsible for preventative health care, which in Flanders is the Flemish Care and Health Agency.

The Agency’s Ria Vandenreyt told VRT News that “This will be done by letter as a matter of course. If we have a telephone number a text message will be sent and an email containing the same information”.

The letter and email will contain information on how to confirm or change an appointment. In the case of the email, you will be able to click on a link that will take you to a page containing the details of your appointment.

Among the information contained there will be the name of the vaccine that is to be administered. Currently, all the vaccines that have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna) require two doses. This means that those that wish to be vaccinated with them will need to make two appointments, one for their first shot and a second several weeks later to allow for the second dose to be administered.