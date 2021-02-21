COVID-19 deaths down 10%

During the week from 12 to 18 February an average of 119 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is down 2% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. On Saturday 20 February 105 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 155 patients were discharged. There are currently 1,568 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. 315 of these are in intensive care, 163 patients are on ventilators.

During the week from 12 to 18 February an average of 37 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 10% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. So far, a total of 21,887 people in Belgium have died after having contracted the virus.

During the week from 12 to 18 February an average of 1,942 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 1% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. However, the average number of tests carried out was down by 16% to 39,000 tests/day. Of those tested 5.7% test positive for coronavirus. Since the start of the pandemic in Belgium in March 2020 752,379 people have tested positive for coronavirus here.

On 19 February (the most recent day for which figures are available) 397,679 people in Belgium had already been given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 4.31% of the adult population. 260,000 people have already had their second dose. This is 2.83% of the adult population.