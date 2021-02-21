Cyclist dies at Brussels accident hotspot

The accident happened at around 5:45pm on Saturday on the Albertlaan, near to the Berkendael tram stop. The 30-year-old cyclist crossed the avenue that has tram lines it the middle of it via a zebra crossing. She was hit by a car and catapulted several metres along down the road. The emergency services rushed to the scene and administered first aid. Paramedics were able to revive the woman and she was taken to the Erasmus Hospital in Anderlecht where she died of her injuries.

It is still unclear as to the exact circumstances surrounding the accident. However, a police spokeswoman told Bruzz that it is possible that the car driver didn’t see the cyclist as a tram was at the tram stop.

A road traffic accident investigation expert has been appointed. The driver of the car is a 21-year-old woman. She will be questioned later about the accident.