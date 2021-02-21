Double the number of overnight stays at our coastal resorts during half term
The half-term school holidays have provided a much-needed boost in trade for hotels, guest houses and self-catering accommodation at the resorts along the coast of West Flanders. During the past week there were an estimated total of 750,000 overnight stays by visitors to our coastal resorts. This is twice the number during February half term last year, when there were 375,000 overnight stays.
Self-catering accommodation was especially popular. Agencies that let self-catering accommodation to tourists reports that bookings were up by 20% to 30% on the same period last year with occupancy rates of between 60% and 70%. In addition to this many people with second homes at the coast have opted to spend the half term holidays there.
Hotels and guest houses call also look back and a good week’s business. During the first weekend of half term occupancy was around 80% with occupancy levels of between 50% and 60% during the midweek period. This weekend occupancy is said to be around 70%.
The West Flemish Tourist Board Westtoer says that the good weather during the latter part of the week has meant that a large number of people decided to spend a few days at the coast.