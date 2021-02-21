Double the number of overnight stays at our coastal resorts during half term

Self-catering accommodation was especially popular. Agencies that let self-catering accommodation to tourists reports that bookings were up by 20% to 30% on the same period last year with occupancy rates of between 60% and 70%. In addition to this many people with second homes at the coast have opted to spend the half term holidays there.

Hotels and guest houses call also look back and a good week’s business. During the first weekend of half term occupancy was around 80% with occupancy levels of between 50% and 60% during the midweek period. This weekend occupancy is said to be around 70%.

The West Flemish Tourist Board Westtoer says that the good weather during the latter part of the week has meant that a large number of people decided to spend a few days at the coast.