Federal MP breaches ban on non-essential foreign travel to take-part in far-right demo in Paris

Génération Identitaire staged the demonstration in protest at the French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin's aim to have the group disbanded. Mr Darmanin decided to take action to get Génération Identitaire outlawed after the organisation recently staged an action to intercept migrants in the Pyrenees. This wasn’t the first time that the organisation that was set up in 2012 had done this kind of thing.

Mr Van Langenhove (photo below) claims that the nature of his trip to the French capital was essential in nature. Writing on Twitter Mr Van Langenhove said "As an MP I have a number of obligations to fullfill. I went today to show my support to the French in their protest against the French government wishing to ban a right-wing youth movement”.

However, taking part in a demonstration doesn’t fall under the exceptions to the travel ban. Mr Van Langenhove says that he will quarantine if he shows symptoms of coronavirus on his return to Belgium.

The MP can be seen on numerous photographs taken at the demonstration. On one of the photographs, he is not wearing a face covering.

In May of last year Dries Van Langenhove was fined after he attended a barbecue with friends in Ghent. The barbecue contravened the coronavirus restrictions that were then in force. Afterwards he admitted that he was in the wrong and that he should have gone straight home when he saw that too many people were there. “As an MP I should set an example”, Mr Van Langenhove said.