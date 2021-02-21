Rail company says that it is quieter today than on Saturday

The Belgian rail company NMBS is prepared for increased passenger numbers today. The NMBS Spokesman Dimitri De Temmerman told VRT News that “We have taken extra safety measures.

Security staff have been deployed at stations to spread out passengers as much as possible. Our advice is above all check our app. There you can see how busy your train is and if it is busy you could perhaps decide to take a later train.

However, Mr De Temmerman says that it is not as busy today as it was yesterday, but the situation is being closely monitored.

Several trains are on stand-by and will be used to ease any overcrowding if this occurs. On Saturday 6 extra trains were deployed. 3 to take passengers to the coast and 3 to bring passengers from the coast to inland destinations.