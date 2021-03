A few days of sun and warm temperatures and we have already trashed the record for the warmest 21 February on record. Sunday around half past three in the afternoon a temperature of 17.9° C was recorded at the Met Office in Ukkel and that makes it the warmest 21 February ever recorded in Belgium. Normally around this time of year temperatures of 6°C or 7°C may be expected. Yesterday’s temperature trashed the record of 14.6°C set in 1946.