“With relaxations from May we can keep it under control”

The models show what could happen in the event of relaxations starting 1 March, 1 April or 1 May. As may be expected the later relaxations kick in, the happier the situation this country will find itself in as far as the pandemic is concerned.

Relaxations on 1 March are not an option. Starting to relax on 1 May means there will only be a limited increase in hospitalisations.

Prof Hens indicated that big relaxations starting 1 April will have a negative impact on hospitalisations the size of which will depend on the contagious nature of the Kent variant. “This impact is something we must take into account” he added.