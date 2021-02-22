Cranes overfly Belgium on their way to breeding areas
Thousands of magnificent cranes are currently crossing Belgium on their spring trek. They are loudly making their way to their breeding areas in northern Europe. The end of February and the beginning of March are traditionally the time of year to observe this mass migration. The birds spent the winter in southern Germany, Spain or France. Now they are making their way north in a north easterly movement. It’s an international journey that is clearly essential.