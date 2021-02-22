New cases up for the first time since 11 February

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 19 February, 2006 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is 5% up on the week.

On average in the week to 19 February 119 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised each day. The figure is unchanged on the week.

On Sunday 87 patients were hospitalised. 52 were discharged.

1,617 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 329 are in intensive care. 165 are on a ventilator.

In the week to 19 February on average 37 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 10% on the week.

In all 21,903 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 38,200 tests are carried out each day in the week to 19 February. The figure is down 16% on the week.

6% of tests came back positive, a relatively slight increase.

So far 754,473 people have tested positive for coronavirus.