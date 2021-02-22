New cases up for the first time since 11 February
The average number of new coronavirus cases diagnosed each day is on the rise for the first time since 11 February. Experts say we are looking at a rise of between 20% and 30% a week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 19 February, 2006 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is 5% up on the week.
On average in the week to 19 February 119 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised each day. The figure is unchanged on the week.
On Sunday 87 patients were hospitalised. 52 were discharged.
1,617 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 329 are in intensive care. 165 are on a ventilator.
In the week to 19 February on average 37 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 10% on the week.
In all 21,903 deaths have been linked to Covid.
On average 38,200 tests are carried out each day in the week to 19 February. The figure is down 16% on the week.
6% of tests came back positive, a relatively slight increase.
So far 754,473 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
By 20 February 403,980 people had had their first shot of the vaccine. That’s 4.38% of adults. 263,064 had eve had their second jab – 2.85% of adults.
Statistician Bart De Mesuere notes the increase in the number of new cases is continuing and the figures seem to be heading for an increase of between 20% and 30% a week.
The number of tests coming back positive is on the rise because there are more cases and because fewer tests are being carried out. He believes 6.5% of cases will come back positive soon.