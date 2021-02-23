“Allow travel to holiday homes abroad”
A group of owners of holiday homes abroad have taken their case to the council of state, Belgium’s highest administrative court, which checks that regulations and legislation does not conflict with Belgium’s basic law. The holiday homeowners want to be able to travel to their secondary residence abroad in spite on the ban on non-essential foreign travel that applies to all Belgian residents till 1 April.
Tweres, an association of holiday homeowners, is seeking the suspension of the ban affecting holiday homeowners abroad. It points to the fact that several owners need to carry out urgent repairs. It argues that the ban affects them disproportionately, violates their right of ownership and free movement in the EU.
A ruling is expected as early as next week.