“Belgium must justify international travel ban”

Director-general Saastamoinen of the justice directorate-general writes: “With regard to the travel ban imposed by Belgium we are of the opinion that less restrictive measures could have been used to protect public health.”

The letter notes that no grounds for the extension of the travel ban have been given and that the decision was taken weeks before the end of the initial ban on 1 March. Belgium’s governments decided on 5 February to extend all existing corona measures till 1 March except the closure of hairdressers.

Germany and four other EU states have also received a letter from the European commission with regard to the travel restrictions they have imposed due to the pandemic.