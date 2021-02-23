Corona latest: hospitalisations and infections rise

On average in the week to 22 February 123 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 1% on the week.

On Monday 108 patients were hospitalised. 37 were discharged.

1,708 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 348 are in intensive care. 175 are on a ventilator.

In the week to 19 February on average 35 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 12% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 19 February, 2,099 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 14% on the week.

On average 37,500 tests are carried out each day in the week to 19 February. The figure is down 15% on the week.

6.3% of tests came back positive.

By 21 February 407,296 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. That’s 4.42% of the adult population. 265,691 people have had their second jab.