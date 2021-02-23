Corona latest: hospitalisations and infections rise
Figures from Belgian science health institute Sciensano show a slight rise in hospitalisations, while the number of new cases too is up.
On average in the week to 22 February 123 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 1% on the week.
On Monday 108 patients were hospitalised. 37 were discharged.
1,708 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 348 are in intensive care. 175 are on a ventilator.
In the week to 19 February on average 35 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 12% on the week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 19 February, 2,099 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 14% on the week.
On average 37,500 tests are carried out each day in the week to 19 February. The figure is down 15% on the week.
6.3% of tests came back positive.
By 21 February 407,296 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. That’s 4.42% of the adult population. 265,691 people have had their second jab.
Hospitalisations are on the rise, but hospitalisations from care homes are down 36%. Sciensano virologist Steven Van Gucht believes the fall may be linked to vaccinations.
“Among the general public hospitalisations were up 5% last week, while hospitalisations from care homes fell by 36%.”
In December care home residents made up 18% of all hospitalisations. The figure has fallen constantly and today stands at 6%.
Deaths too are falling and the fall is most pronounced in care homes: down 30% last week compared to down 12% among the public at large.