Man suspected of defrauding 100,000 euros using chemicals and blank banknotes
A man believed to have defrauded members of the public to the tune of up to 100,000 euros using counterfeit notes has been arrested in the Belgian and Flemish capital. It was railways police that took the suspect into custody at Brussels South.
The man used a procedure in which he submerged a white note into a bath of chemicals to create a print from an existing note. The technique is called Wash Wash. He then sold the notes and the chemicals, but later the buyer would discover that the notes could easily be distinguished from the real thing.
Examined by federal police the suspect was found to be in possession of 2,500 sheets of paper plus bottles of chemicals. He’s been arrested and his goods impounded.