"80% less coronavirus import: ban on foreign travel has worked"

These were imposed by the government after it turned out that "strongly advising against something" is not really working; thousands of holiday makers went abroad during the Christmas holidays. Premier Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) wanted to avoid a repeat of this in the mid-term break in Februari, and if possibly also in the Easter holidays in spring.

The ban has worked, argues Mr Molenberghs. He thinks it's relevant to maintain the present ban: "While the British variant is conquering Belgium, it will be key to keep other variants such as the Brazilian and the South-African one."

Molenberghs sees no problem for international travel, but only when it is really necessary. "If you boast specific technical skills and knowledge which are lacking abroad, there is no problem. But taking a plane to attend a business meeting? I think this can be done online."

The travel ban will be on the table next Friday when the different governments meet to discuss corona restrictions.