Corona statistics are taking a turn for the worse

124 patients were admitted to hospital each day on average between 17 and 23 February. This number is 5 percent up on the week. Yesterday, 152 people had to be hospitalised due to Covid-19.

There are 1,707 corona patients staying in Belgian hospitals now. 355 of them are in intensive care units, 176 of them are on ventilators.

The number of new infections continues to rise: between 14 and 20 February there were 2,171 confirmed new cases each day, which is 19 percent up on the week. In the Ghent area, this is even a staggering 70 percent, probably due to the more infectious British variant. "We have to stay on the alert, we haven't beaten the virus yet", says the Ghent Alderman Rudy Coddens. "We are monitoring the situation closely".

Earlier, virologist Steven Van Gucht said that 6 percent of those developing Covid symptoms, are ending up in hospital. The number of hospital admissions is bound to rise further in the coming days.