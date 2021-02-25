“Don’t panic, but don’t use the government’s face covering!”
The Belgian government is recommending people do not use the white fabric face covering that it provided to every Belgian resident free of charge last year, at least temporarily. The masks may contain toxic substances.
“We’re talking about nano particles that may end up in respiratory tracts” explains toxicologist Jan Tytgat.
“In high concentrations these can result in breathing difficulties and even cancers. At the minute we are unable to estimate the exact danger.”
The face coverings are currently being examined. Prof Tytgat urges people who have used the masks not to panic!