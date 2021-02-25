Ban on non-essential foreign trips is “proportionate”
The Belgian leader Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) has responded to the European commission’s request for Belgium to justify its ban on non-essential trips abroad until 1 April. PM De Croo says that he’s convinced that he will be able to show to the European commission that the travel ban is proportionate and does not discriminate. The premier was speaking in the federal advice committee for European affairs.
Earlier in the week the European commission claimed that Belgium possessed less restrictive tools to protect its public health. It has asked Belgium to phase out the ban and replace it by more targeted measures including quarantine and testing.
Mr De Croo believes he can show the ban is proportionate, temporary and non-discriminatory. Belgian governments will formulate a reply to the European commission on Friday.