Covid latest: 20% hike in new cases

On average in the week to 24 February 126 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 5% on the week.

On Wednesday 150 patients were hospitalised. 145 were discharged.

1,748 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 362 are in intensive care. 178 are on a ventilator. The number of people in critical care has remained more or less constant, between 300 and 400, since January.

In the week to 21 February on average 30 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 24% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 21 February, 2,201 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is 20% up on the week.

Virologists had expected the rise. Prof Van Gucht notes a rise in cases among people in the 20 to 60 age category, but less among teenagers. He believes increased contacts and the presence of the Kent variant are playing a role.

On average 37,700 tests are carried out each day in the week to 21 February. The figure is down 12% on the week.

6.6% of tests came back positive, up from 6.5% yesterday.

By 23 February 428,729 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. That’s 4.65% of the adult population. 280,839 people have had their second jab.