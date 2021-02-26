COVID-19: infections and hospitalisations continue to rise

During the week from 19 to 25 February an average of 126 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is up 4% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week, when an average of 120 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised each day.

On Thursday 25 February 142 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised, while the same number were discharged from hospital. There are currently 1,761 patients with COVID-19 that are being treated in Belgian hospitals. 368 of these are on intensive care wards and 181 are on ventilators.

During the week from 16 to 22 February an average of 28 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This 30% down on the figures for the previous week, when an average of 40 in Belgium with the virus died each day.

During the week from 16 to 22 February an average of 2,294 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 24% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. The meanwhile the number of people tested was down 9%. This means that the percentage of people tested that test positive has risen considerably from 5.3% a week ago to 6.6% now.

On Wednesday 24 February (the last day for which figures are available 442,640 Belgians had already been given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 4.8% of the total adult population. Meanwhile 288,712 people have already been given their second dose of coronavirus vaccine.