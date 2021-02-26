It’s over and out for our Europa League teams

Having drawn the first leg in Ukraine 1-1, this made for an aggregate score of 2-1 in Dynamo’s favour. They rather than Club Brugge go through to the final 16.

Earlier in the evening there was no shortage of action and goals at Ibrox in the return leg of the tie between Rangers and Royal Antwerp FC. As in the first leg in Antwerp there were no fewer than 7 goals and like a week ago it was Rangers that came out on top.

Rangers’ goals came from Morelos on 10 minutes, Patterson on 47 minutes, Kent on 56 and two penalties scored by Barasic and Itten on 80 minutes and the 3rd minute of stoppage time respectively. Antwerp’s goals came from Rafaelov on 33 minutes and Lamkel Ze on 58 minutes. With an aggregate score of 9-5 in the Scots’ favours it is Rangers rather than Antwerp that go through to the final 16.