Limited train service to the coast this weekend due to maintenance work
The Belgian rail company NMBS is asking people that are thinking of taking a day trip this coming weekend not to travel to the coast. Essential track maintenance between Ghent and Bruges means that there will be a reduced service to and from the West Flemish coastal resorts of Ostend, Knokke and Blankenberge.
The rail infrastructure management company Infrabel will be carrying out the work this weekend and during two weekends in March. Passengers are advised to seek alternative destinations elsewhere in Belgium.
A revised timetable offering a reduced service will be in force this weekend (Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 February) and during the weekends of 6 and 7 March and 20 and 21 March.