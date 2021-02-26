Majority of AstraZeneca vaccines delivered to Belgium have not yet been used

During the past week AstraZeneca has come under fire after it announced further delays in production. The company is already behind the delivery schedule it had agreed with the European Commission and many EU member states, including Belgium, have had to revise their vaccination programmes.

However, Friday’s article in The Guardian reveals that Belgium has received more doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine than had been previously reported. The British newspaper bases its assertion on figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The ECDC’s figures show that Belgium has received 201,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine so far. Of these just 67,000 have been distributed to the vaccination centres and 9,832 (around 4%) have been administered.

Belgium is not alone. In Bulgaria just 1.73% of the AstraZeneca vaccines delivered so far have been administered. In Germany this is 13% and in Italy where health workers have been given the AstraZeneca vaccine, 96,621 of the almost 500,000 doses delivered so far have already been administered. This is 19% of the total.

The Guardian concludes that 80% of the AstraZeneca vaccines that have been delivered to EU countries so far have yet to be used.

The Federal Medicines and Health Products Agency (FAGG) has confirmed the figures relating to Belgium in Guardian’s article.