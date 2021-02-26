No Graspop Metal Meeting in 2021

However, these hopes have now been dashed with the organisers preferring to stage a no holds barred silver jubilee addition of festival in 2022 when hopefully the pandemic will be behind us.

The 25th Graspop Metal Meeting will now be held between 16 and 19 June 2022. As ever it will take place in Dessel, in Antwerp Province. Speaking on the VRT’s music station Studio Brussel, the organiser of the Graspop Metal Meeting Peter Van Geel said “We would have liked nothing more than to have welcomed metalheads from all over the world to Dessel in June. However, unfortunately it won’t be possible this year".

Graspop is the first big music festival in Belgium to announce that it won’t be going ahead this year. Whether other cancellation will follow remains to be seen.