Brussels cyclist killed in road accident remembered

The gathering got under way at around 5:30pm and ended an hour later. Those present to remember the woman whose name was Iwona lit candles and held a minute’s silence in remembrance of her untimely death. A violinist played while the cyclists present lay on the ground with their bikes. A number of speeches were held calling for measures to improve road safety.

“It is incompressible that the speed limit here is 50 km/h rather than 30 km/h” one of the speakers said.

One of the organisers of Friday evening’s tribute to the dead cyclist told the press agency Belga “The municipal and regional authorities should be doing more to protect vulnerable road users”.

Later in the evening the environmentalist group Critical Mass held a cycle ride that passed by a number of Brussels’ accident blackspots including the scene of last Saturday’s accident. The Brussels-Capital-Elsene Local Police Service says that between 400 and 1,000 cyclists took part.