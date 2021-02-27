COVID: More than 200 hospitalised on Friday

It was with this in mind that the Consultative Committee made up of representatives of Belgium’s federal, regional and language community governments decided that the coronavirus measures currently in force will not be relaxed for the time being.

The 7-day rolling average for hospital admissions gives an average of 138 patients with COVID-19 being hospitalised each day, a rise of 16% on the previous week. On Friday 26 February 204 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised. The last time the number of hospitalisations in one day was above 200 was on 29 December.

On Friday 126 patients that had been treated for COVID-19 were discharged. There are currently 1,838 COVID-19 patients being cared for in Belgian hospitals. This is up from 1,761 on Friday’s figures. 400 of these are on intensive care wards (up from 368) and 196 (up from 181) are on ventilators.



During the week from 17 to 23 February an average of 26 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 34% on the 7-day rolling average of 40/day for the previous week.

During the week from 17 to 23 February an average of 2,373 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is up 25% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Meanwhile, during the week from 17 to 23 February an average of 38,800 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is down 3% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Of those tested 6.7% currently test positive for coronavirus. This is 1.2% up on a week ago.

On Thursday 25 February (the last day for which figures are available) 461,060 people in Belgium had already received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 5% of the adult population. 296,169 people had already been given their second dose.