Online version of Batibouw construction trade fair opens today

Batibouw’s Director Frédéric Devos told VRT News "Batibouw’s 2021’s online platform uses the same basic principles as the physical trade fair. Visitors and exhibitors can talk to each other face to face, albeit it virtually”.

Around 200 exhibitors are taking part in the virtual platform and around 150,000 people are expected to visit it. Last year’s Batibouw trade fair that was one of the last big events to be held before the start of the first lockdown attracted over 187,000 visitors.

Batibouw 2021’s online virtual platform will be open for business from today (27 February) until Sunday 7 March. Opening hours are 10am until 7pm. On Thursday 4 March opening hours are extended until 9pm. Entrance to the online trade fair is free of charge.