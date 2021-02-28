COVID-19: Hospitalisations up by 20%

During the week from 21 to 27 February an average of 144 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is 20% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week, when an average of 120 people per day were hospitalised. The rate of increase is increasing too. On Friday the 7-day day rolling average was up 4% on the previous week, on Saturday the increase was 16%. Meanwhile, the number of people testing positive for coronavirus continues to increase sharply, while the number of people with the virus that are dying continues to fall.

On Saturday 27 February 152 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 156 patients were discharged. There are currently 1,841 patients with coronavirus being treated in Belgian hospitals. 399 of them are on intensive care wards and 195 are on ventilators.

During the week from 18 to 24 February an average of 25 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 33% on the previous week when 38 people that had the virus died each day.

During the week from 18 to 24 February an average of 2,401 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is up 23% on the figures for the previous week. Between 18 and 24 February an average of 39,600 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is up 1% on the previous week. Of those tested 6.8% tested positive for the virus. This is up by 1.2 percentage points on the previous week.

On Friday 26 February (the latest day for which figures are available) 484,601 people in Belgium had received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. 305,732 people here have already been given their second dose.