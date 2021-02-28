Decision on eventual changes to coronavirus vaccination strategy to be taken on Wednesday

Should or can Belgium modify its vaccination strategy? This is a question that will form the agenda for a meeting between the Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, the regional Health Ministers and other parties involved in the vaccination programme. The meeting will be held on Wednesday. Before any decision can be made, Mr Vandenbroucke wants answers to two of the three questions that he has posed to Belgium’s High Council for Health.

He told ‘De zevende dag’ that "The first question is whether in the case of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine we can wait 42 rather than 21 days between the first and the second dose. This would in the short term allow for more rapid progress. The second question is whether we can use the AstraZeneca vaccine for people older than 55 or 65. The third question is whether one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines could be sufficient rather than two doses”.

Mr Vandenbroucke doesn’t expect an answer to the third question straight away. However, he believes that answers to the first two questions will come quickly. “If the High Council for Health answers yes to the first two question, I think that we can really carry out a reset of our vaccination programme", the Federal Health Minister said.