Mats Pedersen wins Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne race

The Dane Mats Pedersen has won the Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne cycle race. The former Cycling World Champion completed the 197-kilometre race in 4 hours, 37 minutes and 4 seconds. The Trek-Segafredo rider came in ahead of of the French rider Anthony Turgis and the British rider Tom Pidcock. Pedersen beat them both in a final sprint that provided spectators with an exciting climax to an enjoyable day’s cycling. 5th-placed Jenthe Biermans was the best performing Belgian on the day.