Mats Pedersen wins Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne race
The Dane Mats Pedersen has won the Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne cycle race. The former Cycling World Champion completed the 197-kilometre race in 4 hours, 37 minutes and 4 seconds. The Trek-Segafredo rider came in ahead of of the French rider Anthony Turgis and the British rider Tom Pidcock. Pedersen beat them both in a final sprint that provided spectators with an exciting climax to an enjoyable day’s cycling. 5th-placed Jenthe Biermans was the best performing Belgian on the day.
Other Belgians in that finished in the top 10 were Greg Van Avermaet, who came in 8th and 9th placed Bert Van Lergberghe.