Online Batibouw closed today due to capacity issues

As we reported on Saturday this year’s Batibouw trade fair is being held online as the restrictions in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus mean that a traditional fair cannot be held at Brussels Expo. However, such was the magnitude of the IT issues encountered on Saturday that it was decided not to open the online construction trade fair today. All being well you should be able to visit the virtual online version of Batibouw again tomorrow (Monday).

The online platform created to allow the Batibouw construction trade fair to go ahead gives those with plans to build or renovate the opportunity to come into contact with suppliers and companies offering construction trade services such as builders, electricians and landscapers.

However, such was the number of people that wished to visit Batibouw’s online platform that it crashed. IT technicians are now working to resolve the capacity issues and it is hoped that the online platform will be up and running in time for opening time on Monday at 10am.





