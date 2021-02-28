Protest in Brussels against China’s treatment of the Uyghurs

Most of the protesters taking part on Saturday were young, many were students. The protest was the first to be staged by a new collective made up of Belgium Uyghur Association and several youth movements, including the student association Auxillo from Brussels’ Dutch-medium Free University.

Further protests are planned in Antwerp on Saturday 6 March and outside the Chinese Embassy in Brussels again on 11 March.

The Uyghur people, a Turkish-speaking Muslim minority group from north-west China, suffer repression and discrimination by the Chinese authorities. The human rights group Amnesty International says that the Chinese authorities have imprisoned more than 1 million Uyghurs in so-called “re-education camps”. There they are alleged to be subject to torture, forced labour and maltreatment.