Transition towards closure of ticket offices at 44 stations gets underway on Monday

The ticket offices will close for good at the end of the year. Until then there will be a transitional period during which the ticket office counters will be open for two or three days a week. Stewards will be deployed at the 44 stations from Monday to offer help where needed to those wishing to buy a ticket from a ticket machine.

Once the closure process is complete there will still be 91 stations in Belgium with staffed ticket offices. This is 16% of the total number of stations and stops on the Belgian rail network.

In 2020 just 20% of rail tickets were bought over the counter at station ticket offices. This is well down on the 54% of rail tickets that were sold in this way 5 years earlier.

The 44 station buildings will remain accessible to passengers and will be visited daily by staff from the Belgian rail company NMBS. Help will continue to be offered to passengers with mobility issues and the waiting rooms at the station will remain open and continue to be heated.

The following 44 are impacted by the measure: Ans, Bertrix, Beveren-Waas, Binche, Châtelet, De Pinte, Diksmuide, Gouvy, Harelbeke, Heide, Heist, Jambes, Jette, Jurbeke, Kontich-Lint, Lede, Lesse, Leuze, Liedekerke, Luttre, Marbehan, Marchienne-au-Pont, Mariembourg, Mechelen-Nekkerspoel, Menen, Ninove, Opwijk, Peruwelz, Poperinge, Rixensart, Rochefort-Jemelle, Ronse, Saint-Ghislain, Silly, Sint-Genesius-Rode, La Hulpe, Ternat, Tielt, Torhout, Veurne, Virton, Waterloo, Wavre and Zaventem.