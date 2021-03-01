COVID-19: infections and hospitalisations up, number of deaths down

During the week from 22 to 28 February an average of 144 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is up 20% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. On Sunday 127 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 60 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients that are being cared for in our country’s hospitals to 1,898. Of these 408 are on intensive care wards and 201 patients are on ventilators.

During the week from 19 to 25 February an average of 24 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 36% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

During the week from 19 to 25 February an average of 2,408 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 19% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. However, the number of tests carried out was also up by 4%, with an average of 39,800 people were tested for coronavirus each day. Of those tested 6.8% test positive. This is 0.8 percentage points higher than during the previous week.

On Saturday 27 February (the last day for which figures are available) 493,548 had already been given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. 306,482 people had already been given their second dose.