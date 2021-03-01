David Goffin scoops ATP 5th title at Open Sud de France in Montpellier

The tournament’s second seed landed 13 aces and broke serve on four occasions on Sunday to take the title after 2 hours and 5 minutes of play. His victory in Montpellier was Goffin’s first ATP Tour final win since his title run at the 2017 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships in Tokyo.

Speaking in an on-court interview after his win David Goffin told journalists “It’s never easy to win tournaments. This is my fifth and every tournament that I’ve won was very special. I had some opportunities, I’ve had matches where I had zero chance to win in the final. Sometimes you take it, sometimes not. I’ve played some finals, but you need to continue, you need to improve your game, you need to fight and I’m happy that it paid off at the end.”