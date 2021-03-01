Detectives involved in Brabant Killers investigation looking for rare Ingram machine gun

After more than 35-years detectives investigating the Brabant Killers attacks are leaving no stone unturned. Not least because the time limit for prosecution of those that were involved in the armed robberies and killings is drawing ever nearer.

Those currently involved in the investigation have collected 800 DNA samples from people had have been questioned over the years but hadn’t yet been swabbed. They also released a series of new investigation notices in an effort to jog potential witnesses’ memories. Now detectives have let it be known that they are looking for a rare gun, an Ingram machine gun that they believe was used in the Brabant Killers’ final known attack on the Delhaize supermarket in Aalst in 1985.

Cartridges from an Ingram machine gun are reported to have been found at the scene of the armed robbery that was the bloodiest carried out by the Brabant Killers.