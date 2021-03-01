New campaign to increase take-up of contact tracing app

Currently 2.5 million people have downloaded the Coronalert app. This is just over a quarter of all people in Belgium that have a smartphone. However, recent data has shown that only around a third of those that test positive for coronavirus share this information via the app.

Mr Moykens told the press briefing “If you have tested positive you need to go into the app and click on the button to inform your high-risk contacts”. This is completely anonymous, and no one will know that it is you that has tested positive. Everyone that you have been near to for a significant amount of time will be sent a message by the app informing them that someone they have been in close contact with has tested positive for coronavirus.

Just 37% of people that test positive share this information via the app. “37% is of course not enough”, Ms Moykens said. As a result of this the government is to launch a campaign to promote the use of the Coronalert app.

Karin Moykens added that widespread use of the app will become especially important as and when the current coronavirus restrictions are relaxed.

“If you then use public transport or for example go to a sporting or cultural event the app will certainly be of use. This is why we are working out a communication campaign to raise awareness of the app among the public in the hope that more people will share more data”.