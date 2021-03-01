Pro League slams fans’ behaviour before and after “Clasico” game
Belgian professional football’s governing body the Pro League has condemned supporters of both Standard de Liège and RSC Anderlecht. Both groups of fans held gatherings on Sunday at which the coronavirus rules on social distancing and mask wearing were largely ignored. Prior to the game that RSC Anderlecht won 1-3 several hundred Standard fans gathered outside their club’s ground to greet the arrival of the Standard team and wish them well against the old enemy RSC Anderlecht.
A couple of hours after the final whistle RSC Anderlecht fans gathered at their team’s Neerpede training ground to give their victorious team a warm welcome on its return to Brussels. The Pro League accepts that the lion’s share of supporters abide by the coronavirus restrictions, but in a statement released on Monday it pleaded with those that don’t to please do so. The Pro League hopes that before the end of the season at least some fans will be allowed into stadiums again to watch their favourite team.