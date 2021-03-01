Uber drivers protest outside Brussels First Minister’s office

Drivers that work for the private hire transport app Uber staged a protest outside the office of the First Minister in the Brussels Regional Government Rudi Vervoort (Francophone socialist) on Monday morning. The drivers are unhappy at a decision by the Brussels Regional Government to ban them from using their smartphones to accept fares. Under the new rules any bookings must also have been made at least 3 hours prior to a job. Any Uber drivers caught flouting the new rules risk having their vehicle impounded.